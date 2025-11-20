Home / Companies / News / PVR INOX launches Cinemagic to position cinemas as lifestyle destinations

PVR INOX launches Cinemagic to position cinemas as lifestyle destinations

PVR INOX is rolling out its luxury multiplex brand Cinemagic in Delhi, adding gaming zones, nail bars and perfumery corners as part of a broader push to turn cinemas into lifestyle hubs

Inox, PVR Inox
This comes after the company launched India’s first dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru, where people can watch films and dine at the same time. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
India’s largest film exhibitor PVR INOX will be launching Cinemagic, a luxury six-screen multiplex at Elegante Unity One Mall, Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), Pitampura, Delhi on Friday, which will have a gaming zone, a nail bar, a perfumery corner and a curated gourmet menu in its multiplex.
 
This comes after the company launched India’s first dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru, where people can watch films and dine at the same time. Aamer Bijli, lead marketing and innovations, PVR INOX, said that post-pandemic, consumers’ needs have been evolving, with Gen Z and millennial audiences increasingly seeking elevated experiences that blend food, design, social connection and entertainment.
 
What new features will Cinemagic offer at its pilot location?
 
“We have identified perfumes and nail salon as two very high footfall items,” said Bijli, adding that the company partnered with Quest, which has augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology for the gaming zone in Pitampura; a brand named Perfume Bar for the perfumery section; and Nail Bar for a nail salon. Guests don’t need movie tickets to avail these features.
 
Cinemagic’s launch in Pitampura is in the pilot stage, and the company will further scale it in other key metro cities like Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
 
How is PVR INOX investing in premium formats?
 
Bijli noted that the company is investing around 15 to 16 per cent of its overall investment for premium large screen formats.
 
“The typical capex (capacity expansion) for a cinema like this would be between Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.5 crore per screen. For Cinemagic, the developer is taking an investment for certain portions and we are collaborating with them on certain parts… overall investment being mutually beneficial,” he added.
 
PVR INOX, in general, has been focusing on the capital-light model of expansion, which includes asset-light (where the capex is jointly shared between the developer and company) and franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) model.
 
How big is the alternate programming opportunity?
 
“Alternate programming is a big part of our push going forward — from screening concerts for Eras Tour, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour and BTS, to other live events. For the BTS concert screening, our 5 am and 7 am shows had 100 per cent occupancy,” he said.
 
What does PVR INOX see as the future of lifestyle offerings in cinemas?
 
Going ahead, he said that the company can alter lifestyle offerings and is also open to partnering with other brands.
 
With the addition of lifestyle offerings, Bijli added that even malls are expected to benefit from it.
 
“The mall has opened extremely well. It’s benefiting from a very high footfall. I think a lot of migration is happening from the neighbouring mall to this mall (Elegante Unity One Mall, NSP),” he said.

Topics :PVRInoxIndian multiplexesMultiplex chains in India

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

