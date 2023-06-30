Godrej Properties eyes strong growth on robust demand, new launches

This was the second consecutive quarter of record bookings with orders coming from across projects and no project contributing to more than 10 per cent of bookings. The record sales were aided by 7.6 million square feet of launches in the quarter which accounted for 60 per cent of the sales in Q4. Helped by 5.3 million square feet of sales, which was up 24 per cent y-o-y, the company ended FY23 with overall volumes of 14.8 million square feet.

The stock of Godrej Properties (GPL) has been hitting fresh 52-week highs on the back of strong bookings or pre-sales, expanding portfolio and expectations that its growth momentum will continue in FY24. The company posted its highest sales bookings in the March quarter at Rs 4,000 crore which was up 25 per cent on a y-o-y and sequential basis.