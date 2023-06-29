Home / Companies / News / ReNew setting up 2 hybrid projects of 70.2 MW in Karnataka for energy park

ReNew setting up 2 hybrid projects of 70.2 MW in Karnataka for energy park

ReNew on Thursday said it is setting up two hybrid projects of 70.2 MW in Karnataka

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of renewable energy project, an investment of Rs 5-6 crore is required.

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ReNew on Thursday said it is setting up two hybrid projects of 70.2 MW in Karnataka.

"ReNew is setting up a 27.2 MW...project for Toyota to support its renewable energy requirements for its car manufacturing plant in Bidadi, and a 43 MW power project for Sandur to kickstart its decarbonization journey," the company said in a statement.

The two solar and wind energy projects will help reduce 150 kilotonne of CO2 emissions per year. The projects are part of ReNew's 200 MW energy park to supply clean power to companies in Karnataka's Vijaynagara region.

The company did not provide any financial details of the projects.

According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of renewable energy project, an investment of Rs 5-6 crore is required.

Also Read

ReNew setting up solar cell units at Rs 2,000 cr investment in Raj, Guj

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Gogoro gets Maharashtra nod to set up $1.5 bn smart battery infra

NTT launches data centre campus, a new subsea cable system in Chennai

India Inc's fundraising from overseas up 12% to $9.7 billion in H1 2023

Jio leads 5G roll out, Bharti likely to lose market share: Report

Audit member 'incapacitated', can't declare FY23 results: SpiceJet

Topics :ReNew PowerKarnataka

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story