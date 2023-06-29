NTT launches data centre campus, a new subsea cable system in Chennai



The Japan-headquartered company opened its ‘Chennai 2’ campus located in Ambattur, an industrial suburb of Chennai. It is connected with MIST subsea cable, the first cable system of the NTT group that provides direct connectivity to or from India. MIST is the first cable system with a 12-fibre pair capacity – capable of carrying data at more than 200 terabyte per second – to land in India, the company said. Global IT infrastructure and services firm NTT Ltd. is set to invest worth $300 million in its data centre campus in Chennai, as it launched its latest facility and the landing of a new subsea cable in the city on Thursday.



With the launch of the Chennai 2 Data Center campus, NTT’s data centre footprint in the country has grown to 16 facilities, spread over 3.1 million square feet. The company’s data centre capacity now stands at 205 MW of IT power. The data centre campus is spread across 6 acres with a total planned capacity of 34.8 megawatt (mw) critical IT load from two data centre buildings. The first facility with a 17.4 mw capacity has commenced its operations. The investment is a part of NTT’s $2 billion investment in India announced in 2020.



The new subsea cable is constructed by consortium members including NTT Communications India Network Service Pte. Ltd. and Orient Link Pte. Ltd. It spans over 8,100 km and will connect Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand, offering cutting-edge connectivity capabilities. NTT said Chennai’s strategic location could address the demand for high-quality data centre infrastructure to serve traditional and new economy businesses. “The second is positioning Chennai as a disaster recovery (DR) site for enterprises with primary IT infrastructure in other Indian cities. And third, is leveraging global connectivity to offer data centre capacity to markets in Southeast Asia like Singapore where capacity is in short supply,” the company said in a statement.

“India is an important market for us and home to a significant part of this global capacity. Going forward, our investment roadmap in India includes multiple data centre campuses, renewable energy plants, subsea cables, and more. We are dedicated to empowering India's digital landscape and are excited to embark on this transformative journey,” said Sharad Sanghi, Chairman, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.