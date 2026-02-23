Godrej Properties inks pact to develop land parcel in Thane, eyes ₹7.5k cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has partnered with a landowner to develop an 18-acre housing project in the Mumbai region with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹7,500 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the Mumbai-based company informed that it has "entered into a joint development agreement to develop an 18-acre land parcel in Thane, Mumbai.

The company did not name the landowner with whom it has signed the agreement.

"The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹7,500 crore," it said.

To expand its business, Godrej Properties buys land outright and also enter into joint development arrangement with landowners to develop housing projects.