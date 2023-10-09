Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties opens 'Taj The Trees' hotel at Vikhroli, Mumbai

Godrej Properties opens 'Taj The Trees' hotel at Vikhroli, Mumbai

Spread across 0.35 million square feet, Taj The Trees offers 151 spacious rooms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Godrej Properties on Monday said it has opened 'Taj The Trees' hotel, comprising 155 keys, in Mumbai.

The hotel is located at the company's mixed-use project 'The Trees' at Vikhroli.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said the hotel is entirely owned by Godrej Properties and will be managed by the Indian Hotel Companies Ltd (IHCL) as a luxury Taj hotel.

Spread across 0.35 million square feet, Taj The Trees offers 151 spacious rooms.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said We are happy to open our first hotel, Taj The Trees, in partnership with the Tata Group.

"This collaboration showcasing Godrej Properties' development expertise and IHCL's excellence in hospitality marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we aim to deliver quality and sustainable luxury in a green, connected, and vibrant neighbourhood".

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Pune.

Also Read

IHCL net profit rises four-fold to Rs 339 crore in Q4, total income jumps

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

Krystal Integrated Services files IPO papers with Sebi to mobilise funds

SC to hear Google's appeal against CCI penalty of Rs 1,338 crore in Jan

Hinduja Group in talks with private debt funds to raise around $800 million

CBI files fresh case against former PEC chief in Rs 194 cr cheating case

Total capital expenditure to be Rs 1.25 trillion till FY31: Maruti Suzuki

Topics :Godrej PropertiesVikhroliMumbaiIHCL

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story