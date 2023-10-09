Godrej Properties opens 'Taj The Trees' hotel at Vikhroli, Mumbai

Godrej Properties on Monday said it has opened 'Taj The Trees' hotel, comprising 155 keys, in Mumbai.

The hotel is located at the company's mixed-use project 'The Trees' at Vikhroli.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said the hotel is entirely owned by Godrej Properties and will be managed by the Indian Hotel Companies Ltd (IHCL) as a luxury Taj hotel.

Spread across 0.35 million square feet, Taj The Trees offers 151 spacious rooms.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said We are happy to open our first hotel, Taj The Trees, in partnership with the Tata Group.

"This collaboration showcasing Godrej Properties' development expertise and IHCL's excellence in hospitality marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we aim to deliver quality and sustainable luxury in a green, connected, and vibrant neighbourhood".

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Pune.