Tata Steel, JSW Steel post higher output in March qtr on capacity addition

Top steelmakers – Tata Steel and JSW Steel – reported higher production in Q4FY25 on a year-on-year basis on the back of capacity addition in the domestic market.

JSW Steel’s consolidated crude steel production for Q4FY25 was the highest ever at 7.63 million tonnes, up 12 per cent year-on-year and 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). This was led by Indian operations, which recorded crude steel production at 7.40 million tonnes, higher by 9 per cent Q-o-Q and 13 per cent year-on-year.

In an exchange filing, JSW Steel said the ramp-up of production at the 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd (JVML) was progressing well. Once fully ramped up, the total crude steel capacity at Vijayanagar will increase to 17.5 mtpa, contributing to JSW Steel’s overall Indian operations’ crude steel capacity at 34.2 mtpa.

In FY25, JSW Steel’s consolidated production volume at 27.79 million tonnes was up 4 per cent year-on-year. Indian operations’ production at 26.98 million tonnes was higher by 6 per cent.

Tata Steel India deliveries hit record

During Q4FY25, Tata Steel’s India deliveries at 5.6 million tonnes were up 3.3 per cent year-on-year from 5.42 million tonnes in Q4FY24. India deliveries rose 6 per cent Q-o-Q and Tata Steel said the ‘best-ever’ volumes were aided by higher growth in domestic deliveries of around 9 per cent Q-o-Q.

Also Read

In FY25, Tata Steel India deliveries increased in line with production and surpassed the previous best recorded in FY24. Domestic deliveries rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 19.7 million tonnes, leveraging India’s steel demand growth, Tata Steel said.

Tata Steel India’s FY25 crude steel production increased 5 per cent year-on-year to around 21.8 million tonnes, on commissioning of the blast furnace at Kalinganagar and higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL).

Tata Steel India’s crude steel production at 5.51 million tonnes in Q4FY25 was higher than 5.40 million tonnes in Q4FY24. Quarter-on-quarter, it was lower due to the relining of the “G” blast furnace in Jamshedpur.

Tata Steel Netherlands’ liquid steel production and deliveries in FY25 were up year-on-year with a return to normal operating levels post completion of the relining of blast furnace No. 6 in February 2024. Production stood at 6.7 million tonnes in FY25 compared to 4.8 million tonnes in FY24; deliveries were at 6.2 million tonnes in FY25 as against 5.3 million tonnes in FY24.

Tata Steel UK’s liquid steel production in FY25 was 1.07 million tonnes compared to 2.99 million tonnes in FY24. The company said both blast furnaces were closed at the end of Q2FY25 and at present, TSUK was servicing its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries at 2.5 million tonnes in FY25 were adversely impacted by subdued demand dynamics, it added. In FY24, deliveries were at 2.8 million tonnes.