Godrej Properties to launch projects worth Rs 40K cr in FY26: Chairman

Godrej Properties plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 40,000 crore, as the company aims to increase market share and retain its position as the top listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings.

In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej noted that the housing demand continues to be strong despite global economic uncertainties, and cited the company's performance in the last fiscal, where it achieved record sales bookings of Rs 29,444 crore, the highest among listed entities.

"So, overall, I am very happy with the company's performance in FY25, and I think, key is now to maintain this momentum in the current financial year," Pirojsha told PTI.

He said the company would continue to invest in land acquisition and development works to expand its business and increase market share.

"We raised Rs 6,000 crore in October last year through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement). That Rs 6,000 crore plus Rs 7,500 crore operating cash flow creates a pretty good war chest to ensure further investments and maintain this kind of strong growth rate," Pirojsha said.

Talking about the targets for the 2025-26 fiscal, he said, "We have guided for Rs 32,500 crore worth of sales booking value for this fiscal, which is 20 per cent higher than our guidance of last year and 10 per cent higher than the actuals we delivered. Hopefully, if market support again, we can outperform the guidance".

"We have a good lineup of projects. We have guided for launches of 40,000 crore worth of projects. There is good visibility across the region," he added.

Also Read

In the last fiscal, Pirojsha said, the company had given guidance of launching Rs 30,000 crore worth of projects, but it ended up launching properties valuing Rs 36,600 crore.

According to an investor's presentation, Godrej Properties launched 34 projects, either a new one or a new phase in existing projects, last fiscal with 292 lakh square feet of area and an estimated sales bookings value of Rs 36,600 crore.

Pirojsha said the company would launch a project in Worli, Mumbai, in the first half of this fiscal and also hoped to launch its big-ticket project at Ashok Vihar in Delhi by March 2026.

These new launches and sales from ongoing projects would help the company to meet the targeted sales bookings of Rs 32,500 crore for this fiscal.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Godrej Properties sales bookings rose 31 per cent to a record Rs 29,444 crore from Rs 22,527 crore in the preceding year.

Pirojsha noted that these sales bookings were distributed across various regions and said it is a good sign that the company is not "overly reliant on any one region and one or two projects".

Pirojsha said the company's collections of funds from customers rose sharply to a record Rs 17,047 crore last fiscal from Rs 11,436 crore in the preceding year.

Strong collections helped in generating healthy operating cash flow for the company, he pointed out.

Pirojsha also mentioned that the company's market share increased to 4.3 per cent last fiscal.

In the presentation, the company cited PropEquity data, estimating the total market size of tier-I residential markets at Rs 6.9 lakh crore in the last fiscal.

Based on PropEquity data, Godrej Properties' share was 4.3 per cent as it clocked sales bookings of Rs 29,444 crore during 2024-25.

On financial performance, Godrej Properties recently reported that its consolidated net profit rose 93 per cent to Rs 1,399.89 crore during 2024-25 from Rs 725.27 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income grew to Rs 6,967.05 crore last fiscal compared to Rs 4,334.22 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The board also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, bonds, and/ or other debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It develops Group housing projects mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

It has a presence in some smaller cities for plotted development.