Godrej Security gets Central Vista project; expects revenue to hit Rs 1k cr

Whether it's scanners, vehicle access control, people access control, or barriers, India’s upcoming Central Vista Avenue is set to have the influence of Godrej Security Solutions in ensuring safety and security. A top company official revealed that they have secured a significant deal to oversee the premises security of this iconic project.

Rough estimates indicate that the safety measures for the project may cost around Rs 100 crore. This mega project is anticipated to be a catalyst, boosting the company's revenue by 18 per cent this financial year to Rs 1,000 crore, up from Rs 850 crore in the previous financial year. Godrej Security Solutions, one of the largest players in the transition from mechanical locks to technology-led integrated digital security systems, is part of the Rs 12,000-crore Godrej and Boyce conglomerate.

“We are doing a good amount of work for Central Vista on premises security. This is one of the key orders that may drive our business towards Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal,” said Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head at Godrej Security Solutions. Notably, the over-century-old company already manages the locks and digital security systems for historical landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and Ajanta Ellora caves, as well as for financial institutions like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Muthoot.

Earlier this year, the company secured an essential project to provide an advanced Key Management System to Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC-SHAR), a vital facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is delivering advanced key generation and distribution, maintaining the highest security standards for the space centre.

Godrej Security Solutions anticipates that future business will stem from connected technology and face-recognition devices utilised by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies, as well as monuments safeguarded by the state-owned Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). On Friday, the company unveiled the new Matrix Locker with I Warn—an elegant security solution that combines traditional security with modern digital integration.

This advanced home locker offers a comprehensive security ecosystem designed to satisfy the diverse requirements of customers. It features the I-Warn sensor, an additional security layer that alerts homeowners to unauthorized access or tampering with lockers.

“The launch of the 'New Matrix Home Locker with I-warn Alarm system', 'SmartFog integration', and ‘Accugold’ Gold purity Testing machines, represents a substantial advancement in security solutions. We have invested significantly in research and development, enabling us to introduce cutting-edge solutions that strengthen the security of both institutions and homes. We are excited to present these breakthrough products as part of our Secure 4.0 initiative, and confident that these shall empower all our customers, including jewellers, with unparalleled protection and peace of mind," Gokhale added.