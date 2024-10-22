HSCC gets Rs 1,322 cr worth work orders from ESIC for hospital construction

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBCC informed that HSCC (India) Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has bagged two contracts from Employees State Insurance Corporation with a combined value of Rs 1,322.48 crore

ESIC
HSCC will construct additional 500 beds at Faridabad. | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
State-owned NBCC's arm HSCC (India) Ltd has bagged Rs 1,322.48 crore worth of contracts from Employees State Insurance Corporation to construct a hospital at Manesar in Haryana and build additional 500 beds at Faridabad.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC informed that HSCC (India) Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has bagged two contracts from Employees State Insurance Corporation with a combined value of Rs 1,322.48 crore.

HSCC will construct additional 500 beds, with enhancement of bed strength from 650 to 1,150 beds, at ESIC Medical College and Hospital at Faridabad on a deposit mode basis. The value of the work is Rs 642.69 crore.

It will also construct a 500-bedded ESIC Hospital at Manesar (Gurugram), Haryana on a deposit mode basis. The value of work order is Rs 679.79 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.


Topics :NBCCESIChospitals

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

