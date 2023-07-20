Home / Companies / News / Goldman brings Tom Montag as CEO Solomon looks to bolster board support

Goldman brings Tom Montag as CEO Solomon looks to bolster board support

Montag, who had previously co-headed Goldman's securities division besides holding several other senior roles, would now be a part of the bank's audit, governance and risk committees

Reuters
Goldman had on Wednesday reported its lowest quarterly profit in three years, hit by writedowns tied to its consumer businesses and real estate investments. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs Group has brought back to its fold senior executive Tom Montag, adding him to its board as the Wall Street giant looks to regain lost ground after its ill-fated foray into consumer banking.
 
Montag, who had previously co-headed Goldman's securities division besides holding several other senior roles, would now be a part of the bank's audit, governance and risk committees.
 
Considered to be a close ally of CEO David Solomon, Montag could bolster support for the chief executive, who is looking to undo the damage from a public flop of the investment bank's retail ambition.
 
Solomon's plans to refocus Goldman to its mainstay businesses of investment banking, trading and asset management is already gaining traction with the board, two sources close to the CEO told Reuters.
 
"Tom has deep risk acumen that will further strengthen the depth and breadth of skills and experiences represented on our Board," Adebayo Ogunlesi, lead director of Goldman's board, said.
 
After his first stint with Goldman, Montag joined Merrill Lynch in 2008, which was later taken over by Bank of America.
 
He has also served as BofA's chief operating officer and the president of its global banking and markets division before leaving in late 2021 to be the CEO of Rubicon Carbon, TPG-backed carbon market solutions provider.
 
Goldman had on Wednesday reported its lowest quarterly profit in three years, hit by writedowns tied to its consumer businesses and real estate investments.
 
"This moment in the economic cycle creates meaningful headwinds for Goldman Sachs... We are making tough decisions that are driving the strategic evolution of the firm," Solomon told analysts, warning that the bank was heading into "a period of lower results".
 
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

Goldman Sachs likely to take big writedown on GreenSky acquisition: Report

United Spirits reports net profit at Rs 477 crore for first quarter

American Airlines raises 2023 profit forecast on strong travel demand

L&T says board will consider share buyback at meeting next week

EU clears $3.2 bn in green subsidies for Thyssenkrupp, ArcelorMittal

Nokia Q2 profits fall as clients in North America shun investments

Topics :Goldman SachsWall StreetBoard members

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story