Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

The shareholders have proposed the board of directors commission a report to assess the siting (choosing the location of data centres) of Google Cloud Data Centers in such “human rights hotspots”, which include Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Qatar, and India. It has also sought the company’s strategies for mitigating the related impacts in the report. The proposal has been put forward to seek all shareholders’ votes in the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 2.

A group of Google parent Alphabet’s shareholders has listed India as a country of “significant human rights concern”, asking for an assessment of the company’s plans to expand data-centre operations due to frequent internet shutdowns and user data requests from the government.