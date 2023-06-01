Home / Companies / News / Avataar Holdings sells 5% stake in RateGain Travel for Rs 206 crore

Avataar Holdings on Thursday offloaded a 5 per cent stake in RateGain Travel Technologies for Rs 206 crore through an open market transaction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Avataar Holdings on Thursday offloaded a 5 per cent stake in RateGain Travel Technologies for Rs 206 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Avataar Holdings sold 55 lakh shares, amounting to a 5 per cent stake in RateGain Travel Technologies.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 206.26 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Avataar has been reduced to 2.07 per cent from 7.07 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in RateGain.

Shares of RateGain gained 0.76 per cent to close at Rs 379.40 per piece on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

