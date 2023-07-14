Home / Companies / News / Google Play Games for PC beta launches in India, 60 other countries

Google Play Games for PC beta launches in India, 60 other countries

App now available in over 120 regions; users in India can access it in English and Hindi; game libraries are synced across devices such as phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Technology major Google on Friday announced that its new app, which allows users to access Android Google Play games on their personal computers (PCs), is now available to players in India.

The software, which is called Google Play Games on PC, is currently in its beta testing phase. Besides India, the beta has been expanded to over 60 new regions in a bid to “gather early feedback so we can continue improving the product to fit the needs of players and developers around the world,” the company said.

After its launch last year, Google says that the app is now available in over 120 regions. Users in India can access it in both English and Hindi.

With the app, Google says that players can easily browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs which allow users to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs. Players can also pick up where they left off since progress and game libraries are synced across devices – which include phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.

“We are excited to partner with developers globally to bring their incredible games to larger screens for players worldwide. Since our launch last year, we have grown our Google Play Games catalogue by hundreds of games, all optimized for larger screens and with improved controls,” said Arjun Dayal, Director, Google Play Games.

Using the app, players can access popular titles from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as globally acclaimed titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return.

Over the past months, Google claims to have added multiple new features like keyboard remapping, and lowering the minimum PC specification requirements to use the app in a bid to “make Google Play Games more widely available and customizable for our users.”

As the company moves towards a full release, Google says that it will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback. 

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

