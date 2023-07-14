Home / Companies / News / Foxconn in talks with TSMC, TMH group to make chips in India: Report

Foxconn in talks with TSMC, TMH group to make chips in India: Report

Foxconn, with the two companies, is expected to make both advanced as well as legacy chips in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foxconn is in talks with Taiwan's chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Japan's TMH Group for a joint venture and technology partnership to start semiconductor fab units in India, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday citing people aware of the matter.

This comes days after Foxconn and Vedanta Group called off their chip joint venture.

TSMC is among the world's top chip makers and TMH Group provides semiconductor solutions, and operation and maintenance of manufacturing equipment.

Foxconn, according to the report, has been in talks with the two companies for some time now and is soon expected to announce the details of the partnership. The companies are expected to make both advanced as well as legacy chips in India.

The Taiwanese company's JV with Vedanta was called off after the two failed to get a technology partner on board. The Centre had asked them to do so as both Foxconn and Vedanta are new to chip making.

While still in JV, Foxconn was in talks with Europe's STMicro and GlobalFoundaries of the US for a tech partnership. It could still sign the deal with these two companies, another person quoted by ET said.

Hon Hai Technology Group, commonly known as Foxconn, and Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group had announced their joint venture to manufacture chips and display panels in India in February 2022, making it one of the early participants in the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). It was conceived as a cornerstone of the Centre's plan to develop domestic capability in the strategic industry.

In December 2021, the government announced a $10 billion semiconductor incentive programme to provide a 50 per cent subsidy on capital expenditure to companies for setting up chip manufacturing units in the country.

To attract such projects under the ISM, states had decided to provide further subsidies of 15-25 per cent. 

Also Read

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

CPU, DRAM, Samsung, TSMC: Key terms, firms to know in global chip crisis

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Finance ministry not considering tax waivers for Tesla: Revenue Secy

Foxconn's change of heart on semiconductor factory a warning to India

Enkash announces launch of accounting automation solution Olympus

Google Pay rolls out UPI LITE feature for faster, low-value transactions

Q1 preview: US growth likely to boost pharma sector's performance

Topics :Foxconnsemiconductorsemiconductor industryBS Web ReportsVedanta GroupCompanies

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story