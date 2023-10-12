Home / Companies / News / Google to defend GenAI users from copyright claims in workspace platforms

Google to defend GenAI users from copyright claims in workspace platforms

The company also said the indemnity does not apply if users "intentionally create or use generated output to infringe the rights of others"

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Google said on Thursday that it will defend users of generative artificial-intelligence systems in its Google Cloud and Workspace platforms if they are accused of intellectual property violations, joining Microsoft , Adobe and other companies that have made similar pledges.
 
Major technology companies like Google have been investing heavily in generative AI and racing to incorporate it into their products. Prominent writers, illustrators and other copyright owners have said in several lawsuits that both the use of their work to train the AI systems and the content the systems create violate their rights.
 
"To our knowledge, Google is the first in the industry to offer a comprehensive, two-pronged approach to indemnity" that specifically covers both types of claims, a company spokesperson said.
 
Google said its new policy applies to software, including its Vertex AI development platform and Duet AI system, which generates text and images in Google Workspace and Cloud programs. The press release did not mention Google's more well-known generative AI chatbot program Bard.
 
The company also said the indemnity does not apply if users "intentionally create or use generated output to infringe the rights of others."
 
The new wave of lawsuits over generative AI has generally targeted the companies that own the systems, including Google, and not individual end users.
 
AI defendants have said that the use of training data scraped from the internet to train their systems qualifies as fair use under U.S. copyright law.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Euphoria star Angus Cloud, 25, found dead at Oakland home after 911 call

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

RBI likely to complete vetting bidders for IDBI Bank by October-end

Caution: Campus hiring by Indian IT services giants is in the slow lane

Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai get INDIA bloc letters seeking 'neutrality'

Q2 results: Anand Rathi Wealth's profit up 34%, HDFC AMC profit rises 20%

Wipro to acquire majority stake in Italy-based Ferretto Automation

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGoogle officeGoogle Cloud

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story