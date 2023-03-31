Home / Companies / News / Government receives dividend tranches from PSUs, NPCIL, UCIL, HAL

The government on Friday received Rs 736 crore and Rs 102 crore from public sector undertakings (PSUs) Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Uranium Corporation of India Limited

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
The government on Friday received Rs 736 crore and Rs 102 crore from public sector undertakings (PSUs) Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) respectively as dividend tranches.

Today is the last day of the current financial year 2022-23.

Dividends and profits earned by the government from PSUs belong to the capital budget.

Government also received Rs 503 crore and Rs 23 crore from HAL and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) respectively as dividend tranches.

On March 29, Government had received Rs 224 crore and Rs 123 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and HUDCO respectively as dividend tranches.

Government had received Rs 1,355 crore from GAIL (India) Limited as dividend tranche on March 28, the department for investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

