Govt asks pharma company chiefs to submit undertaking on ethical practices

The government has asked the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all pharmaceutical companies to submit by June 30 a form saying they comply with a code against unethical marketing, seeking to replace a voluntary practice with a quasi-statutory one.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), in a circular dated May 28, said the self-declaration form is applicable for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024. The form will be circulated among pharmaceutical companies for “strict compliance”.

“The DoP has sent out self-declaration forms asking members to submit them to the government by June 30, in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the code,” said the circular.

The form says that a pharmaceutical company will undertake to comply with the provisions of the UCPMP 2024 and assist the authorities in enforcing the code.

The UCPMP aims to curb the unethical marketing of drugs and ban medical representatives from using inducements to access health care professionals. Pharmaceutical companies have since 2015 followed a voluntary code for marketing practices: The DoP’s new code, notified in March 2024, is quasi-statutory.

It asks companies, as members of pharmaceutical industry associations, to submit a self-declaration form within two months at the end of a financial year to say that they comply with the UCPMP.

According to the code, a pharmaceutical company’ CEO is responsible for complying with the code. “A self-declaration, as per the provided format, must be submitted by the company’s executive head within two months after the end of each financial year to the pharmaceutical association for uploading on its website,” it says.

If the CEO is not a member of a pharmaceutical industry association or is a member of multiple ones, the declaration should be submitted to the UCPMP portal of the DoP.

The code requires each pharmaceutical association to set up a five-member ethics panel and a separate portal linked to the UCPMP’s website.

“If a breach of the code is established, the ethics committee can propose to suspend or expel the company from the association,” the code states.

“The DoP will also have a separate panel of auditors who will conduct a risk-based audit of the expenditure breaches from time to time. The idea is to strike a balance between cooperative and collaborative compliance that will help in the implementation of the new code,” Arunish Chawla, secretary in DoP, had earlier told Business Standard.