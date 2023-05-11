Larsen & Toubro expects to win Rs 2-trillion order from Centre in FY24

Raman said next year’s general elections could play an important role as government orders may slow down. However, Raman said, government orders saw a spurt just before the 2019 elections.

“In 2020-21, the pandemic was a big disruptor and in 2021-22, the Ukraine war and supply chain disruption was the major worry. In the FY23, all of this was washed through as we completed those projects. So, of Rs 4-trillion order book, about Rs 2.3 trillion was won under known conditions, which did not go through the inflation spike like the previous orders. Of the Rs 1.75-trillion orders, about 60 per cent was already washed through in FY23 and that’s why margins dropped to 8.6 per cent. The balance will be cleared in the ongoing fiscal year and hence our guidance for the next two quarters will remain soft, but thereafter, as we start executing projects we won last year, the margin profile will change,” Raman explained. The next financial year (2024-25) will be normal in terms of margins.