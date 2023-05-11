Promoters of Adani Group to take on no more debt to fund expansion, growth



It is part of their new “risk management” strategy, said sources, after the group’s market capitalisation plummeted following the Hindenburg Research report, which accused it of market manipulation. The promoters of Adani Group have decided they will not raise further debt on their books to fund the conglomerate’s expansion and growth, according to sources aware of the development.



The Gautam Adani-led promoter group recently paid back the entire $2.5 billion of loans taken by pledging its shares in the companies. However, they will continue to be “net lenders” to group companies when they require funds.



This will help, said sources in the know, in bringing down the group’s debt to EBIDTA ratio from the current 3.1x to 2.5x within one and a half years. The buzzword for the group is to go for “measured” growth with companies having to meet certain parameters on revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) in relation to increase in debt.



The criterion discussed with companies is that at group business level, while growth in revenue and EBITDA could be sustained at 22 per cent a year, debt should not grow more than 11 per cent per annum. The group’s net debt has been estimated at Rs 1.98 trillion.



The group estimates it needs $4-5 billion to fund its expansion plans, which will come from internal accruals and more equity. A spokesperson for the group declined to comment on any of the issues.



The fresh funds, when raised, will be used to partly pay off debt and de-leverage the group and to expand businesses, especially in renewables and airport expansion. Three months after the company pulled out of the follow-on public offer of Rs 20,000 crore in Adani Enterprises after the hit it took due to the Hindenburg Research report, the board has called a board meeting to raise equity and other eligible securities once again.



On new areas, those aware of the group’s plans say it will keep away from the electric-vehicle (EV) space, but is working on setting up charging stations for EVs and other alternatives across the country. The group is also open to identifying non-core businesses and have not ruled out selling them. A final decision on this has not been taken.