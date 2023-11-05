Govt's registration requirement for laptop imports a boon for us: Primebook

The government's move to enforce registration requirement for laptop imports came as a boon for home-grown Android-based laptop maker Primebook, according to the company's CEO Chitranshu Mahant.

The move (to put registration requirement for imports) "actually came as a blessing to us. We had no issues, but other brands were not able to import stuff. So we had a good market exposure because of the problems," Mahant told PTI.

The government has put in place a new system under which companies willing to import laptops, tablets and certain components are required to register the quantity and value of imports on a portal.

The new system was announced in October this year and the government has cleared a total of 110 applications, including those from Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo, seeking permission for imports worth around USD 10 billion. The authorisation for these imports is valid until September 2024.

According to the government, the new 'import management system' is aimed at monitoring shipments of laptops, tablets and computers into the country without hurting market supply or creating a cumbersome licensing regime.

Mahant said Primebook's four ranges of laptops are made in India.

"Some components we get from all over the world, from China also from Taiwan also... but the product is completely made in India," he said.

The company said it already has partnerships with edtech players and highlighted its plans for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for operating systems (OS).

"From the OS point of view, we are already talking to the top five OEMs. So basically outside India, our business model is like Microsoft. Any other brand outside India wants to launch the Android laptop can license our operating system which is our IP in India. We are talking to companies in the top five - ASUS, Dell, Lenovo and HP," Mahant said.

Primebook, which sought to fame after featuring in startup-focused reality show Shark Tank, has raised Rs 10 crore since its inception in 2018. According to Mahant, the latest fundraise was in December 2022.

Besides, the company has raised Rs 75 lakh from Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and boAt chief Aman Gupta. Listed telecommunications company HFCL is also an investor in Primebook.