YouTube down for more than 320,000 users in US, shows Downdetector

Alphabet-owned YouTube was down for more than 320,000 users in the United States on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were 321,958 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, as of 0818 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

YouTube TV had 8,923 issue reports on the website, while Google had 2,694.