Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for Nifty; Asia share Indices gain

Stock Market LIVE Update, February 18, 2026: Indian markets may start the day on a positive note, as indicated by the Indian markets may start the day on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty . The futures were quoting at 25,757, up 17.60 points or 0.07 per cent.

Indian benchmark indices may also get support from gains in Asia-Pacific share indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX were trading 0.98 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively.

Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, and South Korea remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Overnight, on Wall Street, share indices ended slightly higher as concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) continued to weigh while investors wondered how the technology would affect the economy, and whether spending so much on it would ever generate a meaningful return.

In the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.1 per cent and 0.14 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent higher.

Among commodities, Brent oil prices were trading with marginal gains in the Asia session. On Tuesday, oil futures prices fell nearly 3 per cent below $67-per-barrel mark briefly as US-Iran talks on nuclear negotiations appeared to be progressing, which reduced the geopolitical risk-premium.

Gold futures were steady in early trade on Wednesday as the risk sentiment improved after signs of progress in nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran. It was trading 0.03 per cent higher at $4,906.9.

Meanwhile, silver futures were down 0.22 per cent at $73.42.

IPO Today

Fractal Industries initial public offering will enter its final day. The issue was subscribed to 2.09 times on Tuesday.