Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,56,210 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.

US gold edged up on Wednesday on dip-buying, after losing more than 2 per cent in the last session on progress in US-Iran talks, while thin trade on account of the Lunar New year holidays across Asia pressured prices.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $4,886.69 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after declining more than 2 per cent to a more than one-week low on Tuesday.

US gold futures for April delivery was steady at $4,904.50.

Spot platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $2,025.80 per ounce, while palladium added 0.5 per cent to $1,690.54.

(with inputs from Reuters)