Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,56,210 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.
 
  

Also Read

Commodity prices

Gold, silver, tea, coffee, oil: Commodity price rally over, say analysts

metals, commodity, steel prices

Nifty Metal slips 2%; InCred downgrades Hindalco, Nalco to 'Reduce'

Gold and silver

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,430; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,67,900

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold edges lower as traders lock in gains after rally above $5,000 an ounce

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,190 in Chennai. 
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.
 
US gold edged up on Wednesday on dip-buying, after losing more than 2 per cent in the last session on progress in US-Iran talks, while thin trade on account of the Lunar New year holidays across Asia pressured prices.
 
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $4,886.69 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after declining more than 2 per cent to a more than one-week low on Tuesday.
 
US gold futures for April delivery was steady at $4,904.50.
 
Spot platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $2,025.80 per ounce, while palladium added 0.5 per cent to $1,690.54.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

aa

Discount on Venezuelan oil to Indian refiners shrinks to lowest on recordpremium

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Volatility in gold prices has not deterred buyers, says Titan MD Chawla

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi floats proposal to revamp ETF price band framework

Jewellery

Gem, jewellery exports dip by 5.79% at USD 2,238.54 million in Jan: GJEPC

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProNothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance