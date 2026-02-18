Stocks to Watch today, Feb 18: Bharti Airtel, Eternal, BHEL, Dilip Buildcon

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a positive start on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

Around 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,757 levels, up by 47 points or 0.18 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher amid thin holiday trading, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 1 per cent higher. Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

On Tuesday, US equity indices settled higher, supported by gains in technology and financial stocks. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.10 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.14 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was up 0.07 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, February 18, 2026:

Eternal: The online delivery giant has announced a The online delivery giant has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to strengthen artificial intelligence infrastructure across its commerce and ecosystem platforms, including Zomato, Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and its social impact initiative Feeding India.

KNR Constructions: The infra company has received a consequential order for a tax refund from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle- 2(2), Hyderabad, following the approval of its appeal by the CIT (A)-12, Hyderabad, for the assessment year 2020-21.

Hexaware Technologies: The company has announced the launch of an open version of its RapidX platform featuring native integration with Replit, an AI platform that converts natural-language descriptions into secure, production-ready enterprise software.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for a power plant project worth ₹1,200-₹1,500 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL). The project includes a captive power plant, which is part of a 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project of SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur, the company said in a filing.

Dabur India: The company's board of directors has appointed Herjit S Bhalla as chief executive officer (CEO) - India Business, under the category of Senior Management Personnel, effective April 15, 2026. The board has also redesignated Mohit Malhotra, whole-time director & chief executive officer, as whole-time director & global chief executive officer, effective February 17.

Ola Electric: The Bombay High Court has stayed an arrest warrant issued against Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric Mobility, by the District Consumer Commission, South Goa. According to the company, the High Court also observed that the District Consumer Commission had exceeded its jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act while issuing the warrant.

Saatvik Green Energy: The company's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received and accepted orders aggregating to ₹44.10 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Road Transport, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has completed the acquisition of 49 per cent shareholding of Sree Vishwa Varadhi Private Limited.