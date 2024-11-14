Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt to probe e-scooter maker Ola Electric over service, product standards

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority sent Ola Electric seeking an explanation after the consumer rights agency received an unusually high 10,000 complaints

Ola Electric, OLA
BIS was asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will investigate e-scooter maker Ola Electric's deficiency in service standards and product issues, India's consumer affairs secretary told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority sent Ola Electric seeking an explanation from the SoftBank-backed company after the consumer rights agency received an unusually high 10,000 complaints.

Following a review of Ola's responses, the agency asked BIS to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said.

 

 

Topics :Ola electric vehiclesBIS standardBureau of Indian Standards

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

