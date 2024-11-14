Govt to probe e-scooter maker Ola Electric over service, product standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will investigate e-scooter maker Ola Electric's deficiency in service standards and product issues, India's consumer affairs secretary told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority sent Ola Electric seeking an explanation from the SoftBank-backed company after the consumer rights agency received an unusually high 10,000 complaints.

Following a review of Ola's responses, the agency asked BIS to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said.