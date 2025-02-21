Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Granules acquires Swiss firm for Rs 192 crore; forays into CDMO space

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:41 PM IST
Drug firm Granules India on Friday said it has acquired Switzerland-based CDMO firm Senn Chemicals AG for CHF 20 million (around Rs 192 crore).

Senn develops and manufactures, Peptides and Peptides-based applications for its global customers, providing contract research, development, and manufacturing (CDMO) services.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, Granules India said in a statement.

"By entering the rapidly growing peptide therapeutics segment and acquiring CDMO capabilities, we are expanding into next-generation therapeutics that align with our commitment to innovation and affordability," Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India, said.

Senn's expertise in peptide synthesis, coupled with company's large-scale, cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities, positions Granules to deliver high-quality peptide-based solutions globally, he added.

Rico Wiedenbruch, Chairman, Senn Chemicals AG, said "With Granules' scale, operational efficiency, and global reach in pharmaceuticals industry, we see strategic fit and tremendous potential to accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities in rapidly growing peptide therapeutics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Granules IndiaPesticidesMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

