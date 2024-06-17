Home / Companies / News / Gruner to set up compressed biogas plant in Gujarat at Rs 220-cr investment

Gruner to set up compressed biogas plant in Gujarat at Rs 220-cr investment

Maruti Suzuki, Biogas plant
The establishment of CBG plants will significantly reduce the country's crude oil import bill
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Gruner Renewable Energy on Monday said it will set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore.

The CBG plant in Navsari is expected to produce 44 tonnes of biogas per day (TPD) using cost-effective feedstocks such as paddy, pressmud, canetrash and of municipal solid waste (MSW). This equates to an annual production of over 16,000 tonnes of biogas, Gruner Renewable Energy said in a statement.

"Gruner Renewable Energy, in collaboration with a leading business conglomerate, is all set to establish Asia's largest compressed biogas plant in Navsari, Gujarat. The estimated cost of this plant is approximately Rs 220 crore," it said.

As India works towards decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, opening of plants like Navsari is going to play a critical role in meeting our goals of championing sustainable energy solutions, Gruner Renewable Energy Founder and CEO Utkarsh Gupta said.

Topics :biogas plantsBiogassolar energysolar power projectsRenewable energy policy

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

