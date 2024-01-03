Home / Companies / News / E-commerce firm Meesho recruits 150 during campus hiring, to take in more

E-commerce firm Meesho recruits 150 during campus hiring, to take in more

Recruitments reflect 'robust road map for 2024', says Meesho, which is an e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank

Meesho said it offers an industry-beating compensation package that encompasses a host of wellness programmes and other benefits.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Meesho has recruited more than 150 candidates in campus hiring, said the e-commerce firm as it looks to take in more than 200 people in 2024.

Meesho, which is backed by SoftBank, said it is among the few companies to be hiring in a large number for profiles such as technology and product development, analytics, customer experience, monetisation and finance.

“Meesho’s campus hiring has resumed on a significant scale, indicating the company’s strong trajectory in 2023 and robust road map for 2024,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resources officer, Meesho. “Over the years, we have a demonstrated history of hiring from the renowned campuses of the country and we are delighted to have restored the process.

Non-tech roles, like strategy and operations, have witnessed an uptick in salary packages compared to last year. Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad and Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) that led Meesho’s campus hirings

“We are thankful to all the campuses for assisting us with smooth and successful hiring,” said Singh. “Our next goal would be to ensure a pleasant onboarding experience for the candidates as they join us in furthering our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone.”

Meesho said it offers "industry-beating" compensation packages that have wellness programmes and other benefits. These include benefits related to medical insurance, health and wellness.

The work-life balance support benefits include annual holidays, earned and casual leaves, annual reset and recharge breaks, weddings, study, pet adoption, and infinite wellness leaves for critical illnesses coupled with flexible working.

The firm provides gender-neutral caregiver support leaves, daycare programmes, child adoption assistance and prenatal care leaves. It has budgets for employees' capability enhancement and learning.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

