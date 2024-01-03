Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

In the current high-interest rate landscape, bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among customers, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday trimmed its home loan rate by 15 basis points to 8.35 per cent as part of its new year offer to customers.

The processing fees are also waived on home loans, BoM said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees in home loans is a testament of bank's commitment to offer best financing solutions to all its valued customers and help them fulfil their needs, it said.

In the current high-interest rate landscape, bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among customers, it said.

By introducing this offer, bank is offering one of the lowest interest rates in the banking industry for home loans, it said, adding, the bank has already waived processing fees for home, car and retail gold loans under its 'New Year Dhamaka offer'.

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

SBI offers special discounts on home loan rates as festive season kicks in

SBI garners $1 bn from overseas to cater domestic ESG financing market

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

HC grants time to Vivo officials to respond to ED plea against release

Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback in board meeting on January 8

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bank of MaharashtraHome loansBank interest rateBanking Industry

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story