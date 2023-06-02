Home / Companies / News / Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

Pharmexcil has sought an explanation from the Gujarat-based firm on the internal investigation within the next two days, the reports said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Gujarat-based firm, Indiana Ophthalmics has been accused of supplying poor-quality eye drops in Sri Lanka. 
According to media reports, The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) issued a show cause notice on June 1 to the firm. This is after the Sri Lanka government wrote a complaint to its Indian counterpart and said that 30 people have gotten an eye infection. 

Pharmexcil has sought an explanation from the Gujarat-based firm on the internal investigation within the next two days, the reports said.
Uday Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmexcil, in the notice, expressed concerns that the alleged supply of contaminated eye drops has impacted the image of India's pharmaceutical industry, and it may impact the trust that international agencies have in Indian pharma exports.

Indiana Ophthalmics has been asked to investigate the matter internally and provide an update by June 3 to the export council.
According to the reports, the show cause notice stated that failure to submit the requested information by June 3 would result in the suspension of Indiana Ophthalmics' Registration cum Membership Certificate (RCMC) without further notice.

Nirav R. Bhatt, Partner at Indiana Ophthalmics, has been specifically asked to provide the details and copies of manufacturing licences, and product permissions, along with details of the licencees to whom the eye drops were supplied in Sri Lanka.
An investigation has also been initiated by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

In April 2023, Sri Lanka's Health ministry lodged a complaint with the Indian government, stating methylprednisolone eye drops supplied by Indiana Ophthalmics to eye infections in over 30 individuals in Sri Lanka.
The show cause notice issued to Indiana Ophthalmics mentioned that the issue of poor-quality eye drops was discussed during a Sri Lankan cabinet meeting on May 16, 2023. Sri Lanka's health minister was directed to conduct investigations and offer compensation to the affected patients.

Also Read

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 1st ODI Preview: Lanka eye ODI success, India World Cup prep

Foods give ITC an appetite for diversification, recipe for margin expansion

Netflix, Disney and Amazon to challenge India's tobacco rules for streaming

Royal Enfield with Triveni Group starts operation of assembly unit in Nepal

Go First's IRP submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA; check details

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

Topics :Gujaratsri lankaIndia-Sri LankaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story