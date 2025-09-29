Home / Companies / News / Govt plans HAL revamp to speed up defence aircraft, helicopter deliveries

Govt plans HAL revamp to speed up defence aircraft, helicopter deliveries

The government may restructure HAL as its orders rise to ₹2.7 crore, to make the company faster and more efficient in building fighter jets, helicopters and engines for the armed forces

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
A consulting firm has been tasked with studying HAL’s current structure and operations. (Photo: X/@HALHQBLR)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government is working on a plan to revamp Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in order to make the state-owned aerospace company more efficient and responsive to the needs of the armed forces, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes at a time when HAL is handling one of its largest order books, raising concerns about timely delivery of crucial aircraft and helicopters. 
A consulting firm has been tasked with studying HAL’s current structure and operations, the news report mentioned. The team has started discussions with senior management to assess the company’s functioning and identify bottlenecks. The exercise is aimed at preparing a roadmap for restructuring that can help HAL meet rising demands from the Ministry of Defence.   

HAL Order book touches ₹2.7 trillion

With the recent order for 97 Tejas fighter jets, HAL’s order book has increased to nearly ₹2.7 trillion, HAL’s CMD DK Sunil told CNBC-TV18. The pending deliveries include fighter aircraft, utility helicopters, attack choppers and engines. Additional orders are expected to be placed this year, further increasing the pressure on the company. 
Plans to restructure HAL are not new. In an earlier proposal, the idea was to split the company into three specialised entities focusing separately on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and maintenance and overhaul services. However, that plan was shelved because the order pipeline was not strong enough to justify such a major step. With the current surge in orders, the idea of independent verticals is once again under consideration, The Economic Times reported.

Concerns over delays and capacity

The aerospace company’s pending orders are now more than eight times its annual revenue, raising questions about whether it can meet delivery schedules. The company has already faced delays in supplying Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), with the Indian Air Force flagging concerns about shrinking combat strength. 
The heavy backlog is also seen as a hurdle for HAL’s participation in the ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. The programme is a key part of India’s plan to develop next-generation fighter jets, but HAL’s ability to contribute effectively may depend on how successfully it streamlines its operations through restructuring, The Economic Times reported.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

From FMCG to jewellery, GST rate cuts lift festival spending mood

Premium

Dell Technologies looks beyond computers to focus on AI servers, software

Premium

Viasat in talks with Indian startups to build mini geostationary satellites

Premium

Widespread adoption of e-trucks in India likely in 2 yrs: Vellayan Subbiah

Premium

Sunteck Realty launches uber luxury brand, eyes ₹20,000 crore revenue

Topics :Hindustan Aeronautics LtdHALBS Web ReportsMinistry of DefenceTejas jetTejas fighter jets

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story