Govt plans HAL revamp to speed up defence aircraft, helicopter deliveries

Plans to restructure HAL are not new. In an earlier proposal, the idea was to split the company into three specialised entities focusing separately on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and maintenance and overhaul services. However, that plan was shelved because the order pipeline was not strong enough to justify such a major step. With the current surge in orders, the idea of independent verticals is once again under consideration, The Economic Times reported.

Concerns over delays and capacity

The aerospace company’s pending orders are now more than eight times its annual revenue, raising questions about whether it can meet delivery schedules. The company has already faced delays in supplying Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), with the Indian Air Force flagging concerns about shrinking combat strength.

The heavy backlog is also seen as a hurdle for HAL’s participation in the ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. The programme is a key part of India’s plan to develop next-generation fighter jets, but HAL’s ability to contribute effectively may depend on how successfully it streamlines its operations through restructuring, The Economic Times reported.