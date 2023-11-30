Home / Companies / News / HCCB to launch Rs 1,387-cr Maharashtra greenfield factory in February

HCCB to launch Rs 1,387-cr Maharashtra greenfield factory in February

The factory will utilise water sourced from the Vashishthi river, supplied through the MIDC pipeline

Screengrab from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages' websit
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, will open its greenfield factory at the MIDC Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, Khed, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, with an approximate investment of Rs 1,387 crores.

The factory is expected to be operational by February and will span across 88 acres. It is expected to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 350 individuals, it said in a release.

The factory will utilise water sourced from the Vashishthi river, supplied through the MIDC pipeline.

Its groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and the State Industries Minister, Uday Samant, along with the CEO of HCCB, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, among other senior leaders from the company.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of HCCB, said, “This significant milestone in the journey of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages symbolises not just the planting of seeds of growth, sustainability, and community partnership in the fertile land of Maharashtra, but also marks a testament to the conducive business environment in the state. This upcoming facility represents our continued commitment and belief in the potential of Maharashtra, reflecting our shared history of over two decades.”

“This is not only an industrial milestone but also a testament to the Government of Maharashtra's commitment to fostering a synergistic relationship between industrial growth and social welfare. As we continue to propel our industrial and social development agenda forward, the Government of Maharashtra values the role of companies like HCCB, which augment our efforts in making Maharashtra a beacon of sustainable and equitable growth,” Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said in the release.

Topics :Maharashtra governmentHindustan Coca-Cola BeveragesProject Insight

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

