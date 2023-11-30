Home / Companies / News / Aurobindo Pharma unit gets USFDA nod to market generic asthma medication

Aurobindo Pharma unit gets USFDA nod to market generic asthma medication

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat asthma in children.

The product is indicated for treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children of age 12 months to 8 years. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat asthma in children.

Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Pulmicort Repsules Inhalation Suspension, it added.

The product, indicated for treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children of age 12 months to 8 years, is expected to be launched in FY25, Aurobindo Pharma said.

As per IQVIA data, the approved product has an estimated market size of USD 226.4 million for the 12 months ended September 2023.

The company also received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Darunavir Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg. The tablet is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Prezista Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg, of Janssen Products, the company informed in a regulatory filing with the BSE on Wednesday, November 29.

The company said that the approved product could generate an estimated revenue of $274.8 million for the twelve months ending October 2023, according to IQVIA. As things stand, Aurobindo now has a total of 500 ANDA approvals from the USFDA. Among these, 478 are final approvals, and 22 are tentative approvals.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 1.51 per cent up at 1,036.55 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell its production plant in Bengaluru

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to make, market generic Icatibant injection

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary receives USFDA approval for Ryzeneuta

Granules India gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat heartburn

State-owned REC approves hike in borrowing to Rs 1.5 trillion for FY24

Tata Coffee gets board nod for Rs 450 cr investment for capacity expansion

D-Mart's Damani tops list of '200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Of Millennia'

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

UltraTech acquires grinding assets of Burnpur Cement for Rs 169.79 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Aurobindo PharmaUSFDA

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story