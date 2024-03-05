Home / Companies / News / HCLT's GenAI model to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCLT's GenAI model to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

AI Force integrates robust security and governance measures, fostering secure innovation and growth at scale, a company statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Global technology firm HCL Tech on Tuesday said its generative AI platform AI Force will transform the software development and engineering lifecycle with greater quality and productivity.

The patented GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) platform is built on Azure OpenAI and can be integrated with Microsoft GitHub Copilot but is system agnostic. It supports commercial LLMs and open-source LLMs depending on the choice of a given enterprise customer.

AI Force "accelerates time-to-value by transforming the software development and engineering lifecycle, delivering greater productivity, improved quality, and faster release timelines," the company said.

The platform offers customised GenAI-based solutions that inject intelligence into every aspect of software development and engineering workflows to improve efficiency and developer experience, it added.

"This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes," said Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHCLTechSoftware development

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

