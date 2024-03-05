Home / Companies / News / L&T Tech, Intel partner to develop AI solutions for traffic management

L&T Tech, Intel partner to develop AI solutions for traffic management

The collaboration is "aimed at developing and providing scalable edge-AI solutions for a range of use cases, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) applications", the company said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Global tech firm L&T Technology Services on Tuesday said it will partner with American technology firm Intel Corporation to develop AI solutions for enhancing traffic management and emergency safety measures in smart cities and transportation sectors.

LTTS is a technology partner for Intel's new Edge Platform, a modular, open software platform enabling enterprises to develop, deploy, run, secure, and manage edge and Artificial Intelligence applications at scale with cloud-like simplicity.

The collaboration is "aimed at developing and providing scalable edge-AI solutions for a range of use cases, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) applications", the company said.

Using the Edge Platform, including built-in AI runtime with OpenVINO, LTTS will enhance on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation.

LTTS and Intel Corporation together will take this platform to businesses that are working in the smart city sector and transportation sector.

"...By running seamlessly on standard hardware and featuring built-in edge-native AI runtime powered by OpenVINO for inferencing, this platform embodies innovation and efficiency," Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, said.

Pallavi Mahajan, Corporate Vice President at Intel, said the collaboration will simplify the exchange of critical information and streamline infrastructure management to improve results and lower TCO (total cost of ownership) for customers.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceLarsen & Toubro (L&T)Traffic

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

