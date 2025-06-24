HCLTech, AMD launch innovation labs, training to fast-track enterprise AI

Technology services major HCLTech has joined hands with AMD to jointly develop innovation laboratories and training programmes to serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time to market for innovative enterprise tools, the two companies said.

ALSO READ: HCLTech partners with E.ON to create private cloud infrastructure “Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape,” a press release from HCLTech said.

“Combining HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customised, future-ready solutions that maximise the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics,” AMD chief executive officer and chairperson Lisa Su said.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors says no 'panic button' pressed yet on rare-earth magnet curbs By integrating AMD’s silicon innovations with its deep understanding of technology, HCLTech aims to enable enterprises to stay ahead of technology trends with greater agility, performance and long-term compatibility, the company’s chief executive officer and managing director, C Vijayakumar, said. Over the last fortnight, HCLTech has announced strategic partnerships with several global companies, including E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy companies. Under the new multi-year agreement with E.ON, HCLTech will establish a new private cloud and provide cloud and network management across the latter’s hyperscalers.