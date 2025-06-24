Home / Companies / News / HCLTech, AMD launch innovation labs, training to fast-track enterprise AI

HCLTech, AMD launch innovation labs, training to fast-track enterprise AI

HCLTech and AMD partner to build innovation labs and enterprise training modules that combine AMD chips with HCLTech's expertise in digital transformation and AI

hcltech
“Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape,” a press release from HCLTech said
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Technology services major HCLTech has joined hands with AMD to jointly develop innovation laboratories and training programmes to serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time to market for innovative enterprise tools, the two companies said.
 
“Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape,” a press release from HCLTech said. 
 
“Combining HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customised, future-ready solutions that maximise the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics,” AMD chief executive officer and chairperson Lisa Su said.
 
By integrating AMD’s silicon innovations with its deep understanding of technology, HCLTech aims to enable enterprises to stay ahead of technology trends with greater agility, performance and long-term compatibility, the company’s chief executive officer and managing director, C Vijayakumar, said. 
 
Over the last fortnight, HCLTech has announced strategic partnerships with several global companies, including E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy companies. Under the new multi-year agreement with E.ON, HCLTech will establish a new private cloud and provide cloud and network management across the latter’s hyperscalers.
 
Apart from the two strategic partnerships, US-based energy supply company Just Energy, Swedish automobile major Volvo Cars and Spanish health insurance provider ASISA have also selected HCLTech to enhance operations and customer experience, supply engineering services and accelerate business transformation and expansion, respectively.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group raises $1 billion to refinance debt for Mumbai airport

Amazon India extends Prime Day to 3 days as it pushes into smaller cities

Tata Motors says no 'panic button' pressed yet on rare-earth magnet curbs

Vedanta Resources secures $600 mn loan to refinance private credit facility

Amazon India extends Prime Day to 3 days as it pushes into smaller cities

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHCLTechTechnology

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story