Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HCLTech partners with E.ON to create private cloud infrastructure

HCLTech partners with E.ON to create private cloud infrastructure

HCLTech will create a private cloud platform for E.ON and manage its cloud and network infrastructure across global hyperscalers

hcltech

The partnership is intended to support E.ON in implementing predictive operations, enhancing operational processes, and responding to market changes.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HCLTech has entered into a strategic partnership with E.ON, a European energy company, to support the transformation of E.ON’s cloud infrastructure under the terms of the contract.
 
As part of the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will create a private cloud platform for E.ON and manage its cloud and network infrastructure across global hyperscalers, which operate large-scale cloud data centres.
 
Headquartered in Germany, E.ON has a distribution network of 1.6 million kilometres and approximately 47 million customers. It is one of Europe’s largest energy companies, focusing on power and gas distribution and sustainable energy solutions across key European markets.
 
Gert Buitenhuis, Head of Global Technology Platforms at E.ON, said: “Our robust digital foundation with a highly mature cloud and network landscape is a pillar of our transformation. HCLTech is a strong partner to support E.ON in this next phase, delivering transformation at scale, as well as driving value through automation and AI.”
 
 
HCLTech will use its AI Force platform to support E.ON in advancing automation and strengthening its cloud and network capabilities as part of its DevOps-driven, product-based transformation.

Also Read

HCLTech

Volvo Cars, HCLTech tie up to accelerate engineering transformation

hcltech

HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details

hcltech

Q4 results: HCLTech rewrites playbook for FY26 with tariffs in play

 
The partnership is intended to support E.ON in implementing predictive operations, enhancing operational processes, and responding to market changes. 

HCLTech AI Force platform

HCLTech’s AI Force is a patented GenAI platform that supports the software and IT operations lifecycle using commercial and open-source language models. It includes security scanners, search and summarisation tools, speech recognition for requirements, and agentic workflows for development tasks.
 
Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President at HCLTech Europe, said: “We are thrilled to partner with E.ON in its cloud transformation journey, leveraging our expertise in cloud and DevOps transformation. This partnership reaffirms HCLTech’s position as a digital transformation leader, delivering cloud solutions to global enterprises.”
 
HCLTech reported consolidated revenues of $13.8 billion for the 12-month period ending March 2025. The company delivers industry-specific solutions across sectors including financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, high tech, semiconductor, telecom and media, retail and CPG, and public services.

Tech partnerships

Earlier this year, HCLTech partnered with US-based software company UiPath to support global customers in advancing AI-led agentic automation with reduced human intervention. The company was also selected by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier for engineering services, expanding its existing collaboration in digital and product lifecycle management to deliver end-to-end engineering solutions.
 
In the semiconductor sector, HCLTech was named a Design Solution Partner under the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) programme to drive innovation through its engineering and R&D capabilities. Additionally, HCLTech entered into a partnership with Western Union to support innovation and digital transformation in the financial services industry.

More From This Section

PremiumRamkrishna Forgings, naresh jalan

Stricter internal controls, fund infusion on Ramkrishna Forgings' radar

Lupin Pharma

Lupin, Sino Universal sign agreement to launch Tiotropium DPI in China

Nazara Technologies

Nazara launches Pokerverse VR, enters immersive gaming with poker

VinFast VF7

VinFast scales back India sales target, delays production and bookings

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki partners with ESAF Small Finance Bank for vehicle finance

Topics : HCLTech Cloud Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon