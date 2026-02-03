Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K

Samsung has announced a three-day Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart from February 3 to 5, bringing discounts across Galaxy F, A, S, and Z series smartphones, along with tablets, laptops, and wearables

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced a three-day Galaxy Days sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, scheduled to run from February 3 to 5, covering a range of its Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. This sale will include Samsung’s flagship lineup S series, where the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at Rs 1,19,999 onwards, S25 FE at Rs 54,999 onwards, S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip at Rs 42,999 onwards. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available at Rs 1,67,999 onwards, and the Flip 7 will be available at Rs 99,999 onwards.
 
The South Korean consumer electronics maker will also offer cashback of up to Rs 10,000 across select devices during this sale.
 

Samsung Galaxy Days: Offer details

Samsung has said that during this sale, the Galaxy F series will be available starting at Rs 8,999, while the Galaxy A series begins at Rs 19,999. The Galaxy S flagship range will be offered from Rs 42,999, and Galaxy Z foldable devices will start at Rs 99,999. 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may go with Qi2 charging without magnets: Details

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G in Limelight Green

Samsung Galaxy F70e with 6000mAh battery to be launched on Feb 9: Know more

Upcoming smartphones in February

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to iQOO 15R: Smartphones that may launch in Feb

Apple

Apple may explore clamshell foldable iPhone after first fold launch: Report

Tech Wrap January 30

Tech Wrap Jan 30: Spotify group chat, Google Project Genie, Vivo V70 series

 
Select products will also be eligible for cashback offers of up to Rs 10,000. Discounts will extend to Samsung tablets, laptops, and wearable devices during the sale period.
  
Here are some of the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during this sale: 
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Rs 1,19,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 from Rs 74,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE from Rs 54,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Rs 1,67,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 from Rs 99,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon from Rs 42,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE from Rs 39,999
  • Samsung Galaxy F06 from Rs 8,999
  • Samsung Galaxy F36 from Rs 17,999
  • Samsung Galaxy A35 from Rs 19,999
In addition to this, the company said that buyers will have the option to opt for Samsung Care+ through Flipkart. The protection plan covers accidental and liquid damage for eligible Galaxy smartphones, offering added coverage for users purchasing new devices during the sale.

More From This Section

Firefly offers unlimited image and AI image, video generations to subscribers

Adobe Firefly offers unlimited AI image, video generations to subscribers

Mozilla Firefox to let users disable all AI features (Image: Mozilla)

Soon, Mozilla will let users disable all AI controls in Firefox browser

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple rolls out update for older iPhones, Macs, more: Eligible devices

UPI and Alipay

What is Alipay+ and why India is weighing UPI link with this payment system

OpenAI's Codex app for macOS (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI releases Codex app for Mac users: Here's what it is and how it works

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance