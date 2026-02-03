Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K

Samsung has announced a three-day Galaxy Days sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, scheduled to run from February 3 to 5, covering a range of its Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. This sale will include Samsung’s flagship lineup S series, where the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at Rs 1,19,999 onwards, S25 FE at Rs 54,999 onwards, S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip at Rs 42,999 onwards. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available at Rs 1,67,999 onwards, and the Flip 7 will be available at Rs 99,999 onwards.

The South Korean consumer electronics maker will also offer cashback of up to Rs 10,000 across select devices during this sale.

Samsung Galaxy Days: Offer details

Samsung has said that during this sale, the Galaxy F series will be available starting at Rs 8,999, while the Galaxy A series begins at Rs 19,999. The Galaxy S flagship range will be offered from Rs 42,999, and Galaxy Z foldable devices will start at Rs 99,999.

Select products will also be eligible for cashback offers of up to Rs 10,000. Discounts will extend to Samsung tablets, laptops, and wearable devices during the sale period.

Here are some of the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during this sale:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Rs 1,19,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 from Rs 74,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE from Rs 54,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Rs 1,67,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 from Rs 99,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon from Rs 42,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE from Rs 39,999

Samsung Galaxy F06 from Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy F36 from Rs 17,999

Samsung Galaxy A35 from Rs 19,999

In addition to this, the company said that buyers will have the option to opt for Samsung Care+ through Flipkart. The protection plan covers accidental and liquid damage for eligible Galaxy smartphones, offering added coverage for users purchasing new devices during the sale.