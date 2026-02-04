Weather Today: IMD issues rain, dense fog warning across North India

A fresh spell of active weather is set to unfold across large parts of north and northwest India over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, hail and dense fog in several regions. While the western Himalayan states are likely to see multiple rounds of precipitation accompanied by gusty winds, the plains may continue to grapple with fog and cold day conditions, even as temperatures remain largely stable.

Rain, snow and thunderstorms over western Himalayas

According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph, are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Isolated rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 8 and 9. On February 9, isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over the plains of northwestern and central India.

Thunderstorms and hail warning for Uttar Pradesh

According to the weather bulletin, isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, is likely over Uttar Pradesh. Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over east Uttar Pradesh on the same day.

Dense fog and cold day conditions to persist

Dense to very dense fog is likely during morning and night hours at isolated to few places across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Dense fog conditions are also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the spell extending over Bihar, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim through the week.

Minimum temperatures to remain largely stable

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest, central and east India during the next seven days. Maharashtra may witness a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–3 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours, followed by a gradual fall over the subsequent three days, with no significant change thereafter.

Delhi weather outlook

Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday. The minimum temperature is likely to hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Throughout the week, Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies, strong surface winds and shallow fog during the morning hours.