HCLTech, Business Finland sign agreement for technology collaboration

India’s HCLTech on Wednesday signed an agreement with Business Finland, the Nordic country’s agency for promoting trade and investment, to collaborate in generative artificial intelligence (AI), space and quantum technologies.

The partnership will enable Finnish companies to use HCLTech's innovation network, eSTiPTM, which includes more than 1,500 startups, 14 venture capitalists, 16 trade commissions and five academic institutions worldwide.

HCLTech said the partnership strengthens its presence in the Nordic region where it started working some 15 years ago. The partnership will help the company in getting early access to emerging technologies and innovations in Finland.

“We have always helped clients and startups in their growth roadmap by connecting both parties through digital innovation solutions. By aligning innovative technology solutions with clients' needs, both parties can create a robust business ecosystem to grow and ensure business continuity. We are delighted to collaborate with Business Finland to bring the latest Finnish startup technologies, like Gen AI, quantum technologies and space technologies, to the global market,” said Kalyan Kumar, Global Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

Business Finland, which funds innovation and trade, has more than 700 experts working in over 40 offices globally and in 16 in India.

HCLTech and Business Finland are looking to explore joint initiatives to empower startups with informative trends and insights on emerging technologies and help them market their solutions globally.

Juuka Holappa, commercial counselor of the Finnish embassy in Delhi and the country director at Business Finland India, said: "We believe that companies like HCLTech are vital for our startups’ global growth. Through this partnership, we aim to highlight the best that Finnish technology has to offer to HCLTech and its clients. At the same time, by having access to these clients, we hope to support our startups in growing their presence to become leading technology providers across every industry."