Home / Companies / News / Manufacturing disrupted at Sikkim plant due to flash floods: Alembic Pharma

Manufacturing disrupted at Sikkim plant due to flash floods: Alembic Pharma

All assets of the company are adequately insured and necessary intimations have been given to insurance companies, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said flash floods in the Teesta River has led to disruption in operations at its Sikkim-based manufacturing plant.

"We would like to inform that due to flash floods in river Teesta because of cloud burst, water entered our manufacturing facility at Namthang, South Sikkim, and hence manufacturing operations stand disrupted with effect from October 4," the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

There is no loss or harm caused to any personnel, it said, adding that the assessment of loss will take a while.

All assets of the company are adequately insured and necessary intimations have been given to insurance companies, it added.

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in flash floods in the Teesta in Lachen valley, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam.

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading 1.31 per cent down at Rs 780.50 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Alembic Pharma Q1 consolidated profit rose to $14.6 mn on strong sales

Domestic drug makers Sun Pharma, Alembic recall drugs in US market

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Audi reports 88% increase in retail sales at 5,530 units in Jan-Sept

Artha Venture announces second exit at 19-fold return from mobility firm

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

Reliance unveils swappable, multipurpose batteries for EVs for clean energy

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries' sales grow 54% in Apr-Sept

Topics :Pharma industrymanufacturing Alembic PharmaceuticalsNortheast India

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story