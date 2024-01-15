Home / Companies / News / HCLTech teams up with SAP to drive innovation, adopt generative AI tech

HCLTech teams up with SAP to drive innovation, adopt generative AI tech

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has teamed up with SAP to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of Generative AI, according to a release.

With this collaboration, HCLTech will partner with SAP to develop solutions that enable businesses to get better outcomes and speed up business transformation.

In partnership with SAP, HCLTech plans to create a repository of Gen AI use cases specific to SAP software, the release added.

The use cases will complement cloud solutions from SAP and help customers explore the potential of enhancing SAP solutions with Gen AI.

"By bringing together HCLTech's engineering expertise across various industries with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), HCLTech aims to deliver innovative solutions that boost employee productivity, streamline operations, accelerate application development and optimise business processes," it added.

HCLTech also plans to establish a dedicated Gen AI Center of Excellence, the focus of which will be to develop industry-specific solutions that leverage the transformative potential of Generative AI and SAP BTP.

"These solutions will enable clients to quickly adopt and expand their capabilities using a wide range of tools provided in SAP BTP, including low-code and no-code capabilities," the release said.

Also, the solutions will offer essential enterprise technology functionalities, such as security, forward compatibility (making upgrades easier), and integration with SAP BTP.

Topics :Shiv NadarArtificial intelligenceHCLTechHCL tech stockIndia's IT industrySAP

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

