AI can help mfg, healthcare, other sectors scale new heights: Nadir Godrej

Business leader Nadir Godrej on Sunday said manufacturing, healthcare and other sectors in India can scale newer heights with the right use of artificial intelligence.

Here to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Godrej also said India can achieve its net-zero goals ahead of the deadline as the country is moving in the right direction on climate related matters.

Speaking to PTI, he said AI has great potential to help various sectors by optimising processes and it should be seen as a facilitator rather than a disruptor.

Godrej is chairman and managing director of business conglomerate Godrej Industries.

Climate change, conflicts, geopolitical and geo-economic concerns and opportunities and threats posed by AI are among the key topics to be discussed at the five-day WEF annual meeting beginning here on Monday.

Godrej said the meeting should yield several positive outcomes on areas like climate change, global economic concerns and conflict resolution.