Home / Companies / News / HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

ASAP Group has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
The company has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in ASAP Group, a German automotive engineering services provider, for Euro 251.1 million (about $279 million). The acquisition is expected to close in September 2023.

The acquisition is expected to help HCLTech's engineering services by strengthening its advanced technology capabilities in the fast-growing automotive engineering services segment in Europe and other key global markets.

The company has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany.

"Core engineering is at the heart of HCLTech's DNA and truly differentiates our services portfolio. ASAP has developed some exciting capabilities in automotive engineering, and we share their vision for future of mobility. This agreement will enable us to scale these capabilities and innovations across our global network," said Hari Sadarahalli, corporate vice president, Engineering and R&D Services at HCL Tech.

Also Read: HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

"This investment also reinforces our commitment to Germany, which is a focus market for us. We will continue to nurture local talent and innovation ecosystem to unlock their potential," he added.

Headquartered in Ingolstadt, Germany, ASAP is focused on future-oriented automotive technologies in the areas of automotive driving, e-mobility, and connectivity. ASAP serves top automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and tier-1 suppliers in Germany. ASAP's services portfolio comprises electrics/electronics, software, consulting, service testing and validation and vehicle development.

HCLTech said it sees "high potential" in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility, and connectivity, the areas of expertise for ASAP Group. For 2022, ASAP Group reported revenues of €154.3 million (about $172 million).

Also Read

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Sensex drops 224 pts in fag-end, Nifty below 19,400; Delta Corp sinks 23%

Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 270 pts, Nifty nears 19,500 in pre-open

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

IT giant TCS kicks off appraisal cycle during annual compensation review

HUL has the highest peneration in shampoos followed by soap bars: Kantar

Tata Tech evinces interest to set up CEFCs in K'taka, investing Rs 2,000 cr

Dr Reddy's application for biosimilar candidate accepted for USFDA's review

Realty firm Prestige Estates Q1 sales bookings up 30% to Rs 3914.7 cr

Topics :HCL Techacquisition

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story