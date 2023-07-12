Home / Companies / News / Tata Tech evinces interest to set up CEFCs in K'taka, investing Rs 2,000 cr

Tata Tech evinces interest to set up CEFCs in K'taka, investing Rs 2,000 cr

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three CEFCs in the state by investing Rs 2,000 crore, to facilitate MSMEs, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) in the state by investing Rs 2,000 crore, to facilitate MSMEs, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

Representatives of the leadership team of the company met the Minister at Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard, his office said in a release.

The company has intended to set up these centres to facilitate, particularly the MSMEs, Patil said.

The proposal is to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies will have 70 per cent stakes and the rest 30 per cent stakes will be that of the state government, he added.

This is said to be the first such proposal for setting up such centres for MSMEs. Each centre is estimated to cost about Rs 630 crores.

The CEF centres will cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing and Aerospace & Defence, and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and startups in these sectors, the Minister explained.

Welcoming the proposal Patil said the government has decided to give preference to strengthening the MSME sector.

He added that each CEF centre would require about 5 acres of land and a decision on providing it will be taken in the coming days.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Tata Technologies IPO: Read to know everything about the company, listing

Tata Technologies submits IPO papers with Sebi to raise capital via OFS

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Dr Reddy's application for biosimilar candidate accepted for USFDA's review

Realty firm Prestige Estates Q1 sales bookings up 30% to Rs 3914.7 cr

Future Enterprises receives EOIs from Jindal, Reliance Retail, GBTL

30 years on, Disney continues to struggle in India despite scale, footprint

Over 60% of respondents for employer with commitment to LGBT+ inclusion

Topics :KarnatakaTata TechnologiesCEFC

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story