HUL has the highest peneration in shampoos followed by soap bars: Kantar

HUL penetration in shampoos stands at 94 per cent and its penetration in soap bars stands at 88 per cent. The maker of Wheel detergents enjoys an 83 per cent penetration in washing powders. Four other manufacturers with penetration of over 80 per cent. Colgate-Palmolive penetration stands at 87 per cent. Tata Consumer at 81.2 per cent. Britannia at 81 per cent and Dabur at 80 per cent

Parle and Godrej are the only other brands that have a penetration of over 75 per cent and are poised to reach the 80 per cent mark in a year or two.

Kantar said in its FMCG pulse that shoppers rarely spend a bomb on products of one manufacturer. There are only six manufacturers on which shoppers spend an average of Rs 1,000 or more annually – and HUL is the only non-edible oil brand in that list.

The report also noted that apart from these edible oil companies, manufacturers who were able to lay stake to at least Rs 500 from the shopper wallet are Shakti- a local masala brand, Amul Dairy (milk is excluded), and ITC.

The highest growth rate recorded for a manufacturer with at one this penetration in the country belongs to PepsiCo. Haldiram’s grew by 34 per cent underlining the growth in the snacking space which continued this year.

The report also said, “ Jyothy Labs with a 26 per cent growth spearheaded by Exo, and Coca-Cola with a 25.4 per cent growth are the only other brands which grew their volumes by 25 per cent in a single year.”

The report also said that other interesting stories at the manufacturer level include the re-emergence of Patanjali. This year, the company managed to drive its penetration from 51 per cent to 55 per cent, add Ruchi Soya into the mix and the conglomerate had a blast of an year, it said.

"In a time where FMCG has become an interesting sector to enter and most big brands are exploring getting into even more categories to keep their growth momentum up, it is perhaps time for others sitting on the fence to at least start to seriously think about expanding into more categories. The difference between a great penetrated company and a universal penetrated company, could perhaps be one category left unexplored," K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia, Kantar Worldpanel.