HDFC Bank offloads CAMS shares worth Rs 270 crore via open market

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday offloaded shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) for Rs 270 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the stock exchanges, HDFC Bank Ltd sold 5.29 lakh shares of CAMS on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and disposed of 4.71 lakh shares of the company on the BSE.

The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 2,700-2,700.08 apiece on the bourses, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 270 crore.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Invst Trust picked up more than 2.82 lakh equity shares of CAMS on the BSE.

Details of the buyers on the NSE could not be ascertained.

On Wednesday, the scrip of CAMS fell 0.25 per cent to close at Rs 2,733 apiece on the NSE, while it slipped 0.24 per cent to settle at Rs 2,733.30 per piece on the BSE.