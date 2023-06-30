HDFC buys additional stake in insurance firm HDFC ERGO to make it an arm

“…Corporation has today acquired 36,42,290 equity shares of HDFC ERGO representing 0.5097 per cent of its total issued and paid-up share capital from ERGO International AG, the other promoter of HDFC ERGO,” HDFC said in a notification to the exchanges.

HDFC Ltd has increased its stake in the HDFC Ergo – the general insurance venture of the home financier – above 50 per cent, ahead of the merger with HDFC Bank.