Home / Companies / News / Edtech giant Byju's to raise funds by paring stake in subsidiary Aakash

Edtech giant Byju's to raise funds by paring stake in subsidiary Aakash

According to a media report by ET Now, Byju's parent firm Think & Learn is planning to sell almost 20 per cent stake in the company

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After announcing that it will launch the initial public offering of its subsidiary Aakash by mid-next year, media reports are suggesting that edtech giant Byju’s is now looking to raise funds by selling part stake in Aakash.
According to a media report by ET Now, Byju’s parent firm Think & Learn is planning to sell almost 20 per cent stake in the company. The edtech giant holds 70 per cent stake in the company.

This news could not be independently confirmed. Byju's declined to comment on the issue. 
The news comes in the midst of buzz that Byju’s is close to raising $1 billion from investors. “This can happen in a week or 10 days or even take a month,” said a source in the know.

Meanwhile, Byju’s Raveendran has been trying to fire-fight the crisis the company has been battling. On Thursday in a town hall he addressed employees and said that the last few months have been a struggle, but the company will be out soon. Before that he addressed shareholders on the sudden resignation of auditors and board members. 

Also Read

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju's yet to pay provident fund for several months to many ex-employees

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 mn prepayment

Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Paytm partners with Shriram Finance to strengthen its loan distribution biz

Recipe for Keki Mistry's secret sauce: Growth seasoned with governance

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 3,090 cr from bonds to fund business growth

HDFC Ergo becomes subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, sells 36,42,290 equity shares

Home loan pioneer finds a new home: HDFC journey will complete on July 1

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sfund raising

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story